Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) on Friday released its twelfth and last list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Punjab. Taking to Twitter, AAP's national spokesperson, Raghav Chadha said that with the latest list, the party has announced candidates on all 117 seats in the poll-bound state. Earlier, the party has informed that its Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri constituency that falls under Punjab's Sangrur district.

Our twelfth list of candidates for the upcoming 2022 Punjab assembly elections (21.01.2022).

We hereby announce candidates on all 117 seats. pic.twitter.com/Qye08pGlRb — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 21, 2022

As per the new list, AAP has fielded Amit Singh Manto from Sujanpur constituency, Manjinder Singh Lappura from Khadoor Sahib, KNS Kang from Dakha and Barinder Kumar Goyal from Lehra.

On Thursday, announcemening of Mann’s candidature from Dhuri, AAP’s Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha said, “Mann is a pan-Punjab leader and will campaign for party candidates across the state. We are the only party to go into the polls with a CM face”. He also said that Mann and Kejriwal form a formidable team.

The term of the state assembly will end in March. The polls are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.