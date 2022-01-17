New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal asserted that his party will announce the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly election 2022 at 12 PM on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after flagging off Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC’s) first electric bus in the national capital, Kejriwal said, “Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12 pm.”Also Read - Election Commission Meet Today to Discuss Punjab Parties' Demand to Postpone Feb 14 Assembly Polls

Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oX3NBAiZI — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Also Read - Zee News' Janta Ka Mood Opinion Poll: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming

Last week, Kejriwal had said that his party will announce its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab polls, based on the opinion of the people. For the unversed, the AAP chief had released a phone number—70748 70748, on which people can share their choice for CM candidate. Also Read - Sikh Devotees From Punjab Injured In Stone-Pelting By Mob Seeking 'Donation' In Bihar's Bhojpur

“People can give their opinions on the number through SMS, calls, or WhatsApp. After collecting all the data, the party will announce its chief ministerial face,” he had said at a press conference.

The Delhi CM has also ruled himself of the race, saying his own preference is Bhagwant Mann. “Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me. He is like my younger brother. I was also sitting in the room saying that we should make Bhagwant Mann the Chief Ministerial candidate, but he said that no, we should ask people. This ritual of deciding the Chief Ministerial candidate in closed doors should be stopped,” Kejriwal had said.

In June 2021, Kejriwal had announced that the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab will be from the Sikh community. Thus, possibilities are high that Bhagwant Mann could be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.