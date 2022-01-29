Attari Constituency, Punjab: The crucial Attari Constituency will cast its ballot on February 20. Attari Assembly Constituency is a Punjab Legislative Assembly constituency in Amritsar district, Punjab state, India. In 2017, Tarsem Singh D.C. of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike from Shiromani Akali Dal with a margin of 10202 votes.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Patiala Constituency

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Tarn Taran Constituency

Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Bathinda Urban Constituency

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Attari

Gulzar Singh Ranike (SAD)

ADC Jaswinder Singh (AAP)