Attari Constituency, Punjab: The crucial Attari Constituency will cast its ballot on February 20. Attari Assembly Constituency is a Punjab Legislative Assembly constituency in Amritsar district, Punjab state, India. In 2017, Tarsem Singh D.C. of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike from Shiromani Akali Dal with a margin of 10202 votes.
Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:
Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.
Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Bathinda Urban Constituency
Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of notification: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of poll: February 20
- Counting of votes: March 10
Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Attari
ATTARI ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Tarsem Singh D.c.
|INC
|Winner
|55,335
|42.53%
|10,202
|Gulzar Singh Ranike
|SAD
|Runner Up
|45,133
|34.69%
|Jaswinder Singh Jahangir
|AAP
|3rd
|22,558
|17.34%
|Gurdeep Singh
|CPI
|4th
|2,581
|1.98%
|Sukhwantjit Kaur
|BSP
|5th
|1,088
|0.84%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|6th
|900
|0.69%
|Sarbjit Kumar
|BSP(A)
|7th
|492
|0.38%
|Manjit Singh
|SLDP
|8th
|449
|0.35%
|Jagtar Singh Gill
|DEMSWP
|9th
|431
|0.33%
|Mangat Singh
|IND
|10th
|426
|0.33%
|Mohinder Singh
|DPIN
|11th
|385
|0.30%
|Hardev Singh
|APPA
|12th
|340
|0.26%
ATTARI PAST ELECTION RESULTS
|Gulzar Singh Ranike
|SAD
|Winner
|56,112
|50%
|4,983
|Tarsem Singh D.c.
|INC
|Runner Up
|51,129
|46%
|Gulzar Singh Ranike
|SAD
|Winner
|43,235
|59%
|19,072
|Rattan Singh
|INC
|Runner Up
|24,163
|33%
|Gulzar Singh Ranike
|SAD
|Winner
|43,740
|63%
|24,219
|Rattan Singh
|INC
|Runner Up
|19,521
|28%
|Gulzar Singh
|SAD
|Winner
|52,134
|74%
|41,178
|Sardul Singh
|CPI
|Runner Up
|10,956
|16%
|Sukhdev Singh Shehbazpuri
|INC
|Winner
|2,722
|48%
|484
|Kunwant Singh Mubaba
|BSP
|Runner Up
|2,238
|39%
|Tara Singh
|SAD
|Winner
|22,503
|52%
|11,402
|Swarn Kaur
|INC
|Runner Up
|11,101
|26%
|Darshan Singh Chabal
|CPM
|Winner
|22,447
|57%
|8,563
|Gurdit Singh Atishbaj
|INC(I)
|Runner Up
|13,884
|35%
|Darshan Singh
|CPM
|Winner
|16,737
|52%
|4,673
|Gurdit Singh
|INC
|Runner Up
|12,064
|38%