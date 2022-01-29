Bathinda Urban, Punjab: The electors of Bathinda Urban Constituency will cast their ballots on March 10, according to the date announced by the Election Commission. Bathinda Urban is an assembly constituency in Punjab. In 2017, Manpreet Singh Badal of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Deepak Bansal from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 18480 votes.Also Read - Spotlight On Punjab's Majitha Constituency As Bikram Majithia Stands Against Lalli Majithia, Jagga Majithia
Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:
Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.
Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of notification: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of poll: February 20
- Counting of votes: March 10
Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Bathinda Urban Constituency
BATHINDA URBAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Manpreet Singh Badal
|INC
|Winner
|63,942
|42.24%
|18,480
|Deepak Bansal
|AAP
|Runner Up
|45,462
|30.03%
|Sarup Chand Singla
|SAD
|3rd
|37,177
|24.56%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|1,208
|0.80%
|Suresh Kumar
|BSP
|5th
|913
|0.60%
|Satish Kumar
|IND
|6th
|526
|0.35%
|Parveen Hiteshi
|SHS
|7th
|418
|0.28%
|Sant Lal
|BMUP
|8th
|382
|0.25%
|Bimla Rani
|IND
|9th
|337
|0.22%
|Jatinder Roy Khattar
|APPA
|10th
|295
|0.19%
|Gian Chand Bansal
|DEMSWP
|11th
|258
|0.17%
|Sukhchain Singh
|HSS
|12th
|212
|0.14%
|Harvinder Singh Harry
|SAD(M)
|13th
|157
|0.10%
|Hardeep Kumar Sharma
|JJJKP
|14th
|105
|0.07%
BATHINDA URBAN PAST ELECTION RESULTS
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Manpreet Singh Badal
|INC
|Winner
|63,942
|42.24%
|18,480
|Deepak Bansal
|AAP
|Runner Up
|45,462
|30.03%
|Sarup Chand Singla
|SAD
|Winner
|62,546
|46%
|6,645
|Harminder Singh Jassi
|INC
|Runner Up
|55,901
|41%
2019 Lok Sabha Elections:
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal won from Bhatinda Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 21772 votes by defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from Indian National Congress.