Bathinda Urban, Punjab: The electors of Bathinda Urban Constituency will cast their ballots on March 10, according to the date announced by the Election Commission. Bathinda Urban is an assembly constituency in Punjab. In 2017, Manpreet Singh Badal of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Deepak Bansal from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 18480 votes.Also Read - Spotlight On Punjab's Majitha Constituency As Bikram Majithia Stands Against Lalli Majithia, Jagga Majithia

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll.  As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats. Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Bikram Singh Majithia: Who Will Win The Majha Votes In Hot Seat Of Amritsar East?

Also Read - As AAP's Candidate Jumps Ship To Congress, Will This Help Team Channi To Gain Ground In Firozpur Rural?

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

  • Issue of notification: January 21
  • Last date of notification: January 28
  • Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
  • Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
  • Date of poll:  February 20
  • Counting of votes: March 10

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Bathinda Urban Constituency

  • Manpreet Singh Badal (INC)
  • Raj Nambardar (PLC)
  • Swaroop Chand Singla (SAD)
  • Jagroop Singh Gill(AAP)

BATHINDA URBAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Manpreet Singh BadalINCWinner63,94242.24%18,480
Deepak BansalAAPRunner Up45,46230.03%
Sarup Chand SinglaSAD3rd37,17724.56%
None Of The AboveNOTA4th1,2080.80%
Suresh KumarBSP5th9130.60%
Satish KumarIND6th5260.35%
Parveen HiteshiSHS7th4180.28%
Sant LalBMUP8th3820.25%
Bimla RaniIND9th3370.22%
Jatinder Roy KhattarAPPA10th2950.19%
Gian Chand BansalDEMSWP11th2580.17%
Sukhchain SinghHSS12th2120.14%
Harvinder Singh HarrySAD(M)13th1570.10%
Hardeep Kumar SharmaJJJKP14th1050.07%

BATHINDA URBAN PAST ELECTION RESULTS

Year
Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
2017
Manpreet Singh BadalINCWinner63,94242.24%18,480
Deepak BansalAAPRunner Up45,46230.03%
2012
Sarup Chand SinglaSADWinner62,54646%6,645
Harminder Singh JassiINCRunner Up55,90141%

2019 Lok Sabha Elections:

 In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal won from Bhatinda Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 21772 votes by defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from Indian National Congress.