Bathinda Urban, Punjab: The electors of Bathinda Urban Constituency will cast their ballots on March 10, according to the date announced by the Election Commission. Bathinda Urban is an assembly constituency in Punjab. In 2017, Manpreet Singh Badal of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Deepak Bansal from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 18480 votes.

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.

Also Read - As AAP's Candidate Jumps Ship To Congress, Will This Help Team Channi To Gain Ground In Firozpur Rural?

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Bathinda Urban Constituency

Manpreet Singh Badal (INC)

Raj Nambardar (PLC)

Swaroop Chand Singla (SAD)

Jagroop Singh Gill(AAP)

BATHINDA URBAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)