Patiala, Punjab: The electors of Patiala Constituency will cast their ballots on March 10, according to the date announced by the Election Commission. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 13 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Punjab state in northern India. In 2017, Amarinder Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr.Balbir Singh from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 52407 votes.

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Tarn Taran Constituency

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Patiala

Capt Amarinder Singh (PLC)

Harpal Juneja (SAD)

Ajitpal Singh Kohli (AAP)

PATIALA PAST ELECTION RESULTS Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Amarinder Singh INC Winner 72,586 68.29% 52,407 Dr.balbir Singh AAP Runner Up 20,179 18.98% 2012 Amarinder Singh INC Winner 66,041 69% 42,318 Surjit Singh Kohli SAD Runner Up 23,723 25%

2019 Lok Sabha Elections:

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Preneet Kaur won from Patiala Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 162718 votes by defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra from Shiromani Akali Dal.