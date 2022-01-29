Patiala, Punjab: The electors of Patiala Constituency will cast their ballots on March 10, according to the date announced by the Election Commission. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 13 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Punjab state in northern India. In 2017, Amarinder Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr.Balbir Singh from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 52407 votes.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Tejasswi Prakash is Winning in India.com Twitter Poll
Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:
Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of notification: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of poll: February 20
- Counting of votes: March 10
Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Patiala
PATIALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Amarinder Singh
|INC
|Winner
|72,586
|68.29%
|52,407
|Dr.balbir Singh
|AAP
|Runner Up
|20,179
|18.98%
|Joginder Jaswant Singh
|SAD
|3rd
|11,677
|10.99%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|1,090
|1.03%
|Kshama Kant Pandey
|HSS
|5th
|291
|0.27%
|Sarbjit Singh
|IND
|6th
|248
|0.23%
|Akshninder Singh
|APPA
|7th
|227
|0.21%
2019 Lok Sabha Elections:
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Preneet Kaur won from Patiala Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 162718 votes by defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra from Shiromani Akali Dal.