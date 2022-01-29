Tarn Taran, Punjab: The electors of Tarn Taran Constituency will cast their ballots on March 10, according to the date announced by the Election Commission. Tarn Taran is one of the 117 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Punjab state in India. Tarn Taran is an assembly constituency in Punjab. In 2017, Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Shiromani Akali Dal with a margin of 14629 votes.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Bathinda Urban Constituency

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats. Also Read - Spotlight On Punjab's Majitha Constituency As Bikram Majithia Stands Against Lalli Majithia, Jagga Majithia

Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Bikram Singh Majithia: Who Will Win The Majha Votes In Hot Seat Of Amritsar East?

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Tarn Taran

Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri (INC)

Navrat Singh Shafipura (BJP)

Harmeet Singh Sandhu (SAD)

Kashmir Singh Sohal (AAP)