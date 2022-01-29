Tarn Taran, Punjab: The electors of Tarn Taran Constituency will cast their ballots on March 10, according to the date announced by the Election Commission. Tarn Taran is one of the 117 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Punjab state in India. Tarn Taran is an assembly constituency in Punjab. In 2017, Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Shiromani Akali Dal with a margin of 14629 votes.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Bathinda Urban Constituency

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll.  As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats. Also Read - Spotlight On Punjab's Majitha Constituency As Bikram Majithia Stands Against Lalli Majithia, Jagga Majithia

Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Bikram Singh Majithia: Who Will Win The Majha Votes In Hot Seat Of Amritsar East?

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

  • Issue of notification: January 21
  • Last date of notification: January 28
  • Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
  • Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
  • Date of poll:  February 20
  • Counting of votes: March 10

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Tarn Taran

  • Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri (INC)
  • Navrat Singh Shafipura (BJP)
  • Harmeet Singh Sandhu (SAD)
Kashmir Singh Sohal (AAP)

TARN TARAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Dr. Dharambir AgnihotriINCWinner59,79445.10%14,629
Harmeet Singh SandhuSADRunner Up45,16534.07%
Kartar Singh PehalwanAAP3rd22,95017.31%
Sukhdev SinghCPM4th1,1150.84%
Gurjinder SinghSAD(M)5th9920.75%
None Of The AboveNOTA6th8380.63%
Gurwinder SinghAPPA7th7320.55%
Anantjit SinghBSP8th5540.42%
Balbir Singh Tirath PadhriBSP(A)9th4330.33%

TARN TARAN PAST ELECTION RESULTS

Year
Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
2017
Dr. Dharambir AgnihotriINCWinner59,79445.10%14,629
Harmeet Singh SandhuSADRunner Up45,16534.07%
2012
Harmeet Singh SandhuSADWinner50,00942%4,621
Dr.dharambir AgnihotriINCRunner Up45,38838%
2007
Harmeet SinghSADWinner44,84149%16,534
Manjit SinghINCRunner Up28,30731%
2002
Harmeet Singh SandhuINDWinner30,56039%6,219
Alwinderpal SinghSADRunner Up24,34131%
1997
Prem Singh LalpurSADWinner45,12159%25,219
Dalbagh Singh DalekeINCRunner Up19,90226%
1992
Dilbag Singh (uncontested)INCWinner00%-27,199
1985
Prem Singh LalpurSADWinner27,19948%9,270
Surinder Singh ShahiINCRunner Up17,92932%
1980
Prem Singh LalpurSADWinner30,05352%5,816
Dilbag Singh DalekeINC(I)Runner Up24,23742%
1977
Manjinder Singh BehlaINDWinner18,26636%1,069
Prem Singh LalpurSADRunner Up17,19733%
2019 Lok Sabha Elections:
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Gill (dimpa) won from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 140573 votes by defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur from Shiromani Akali Dal.