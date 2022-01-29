Tarn Taran, Punjab: The electors of Tarn Taran Constituency will cast their ballots on March 10, according to the date announced by the Election Commission. Tarn Taran is one of the 117 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Punjab state in India. Tarn Taran is an assembly constituency in Punjab. In 2017, Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Shiromani Akali Dal with a margin of 14629 votes.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Bathinda Urban Constituency
Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:
Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.
Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Bikram Singh Majithia: Who Will Win The Majha Votes In Hot Seat Of Amritsar East?
Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of notification: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of poll: February 20
- Counting of votes: March 10
Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Tarn Taran
Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri (INC)
Navrat Singh Shafipura (BJP)
Harmeet Singh Sandhu (SAD)
Kashmir Singh Sohal (AAP)
TARN TARAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri
|INC
|Winner
|59,794
|45.10%
|14,629
|Harmeet Singh Sandhu
|SAD
|Runner Up
|45,165
|34.07%
|Kartar Singh Pehalwan
|AAP
|3rd
|22,950
|17.31%
|Sukhdev Singh
|CPM
|4th
|1,115
|0.84%
|Gurjinder Singh
|SAD(M)
|5th
|992
|0.75%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|6th
|838
|0.63%
|Gurwinder Singh
|APPA
|7th
|732
|0.55%
|Anantjit Singh
|BSP
|8th
|554
|0.42%
|Balbir Singh Tirath Padhri
|BSP(A)
|9th
|433
|0.33%
TARN TARAN PAST ELECTION RESULTS
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri
|INC
|Winner
|59,794
|45.10%
|14,629
|Harmeet Singh Sandhu
|SAD
|Runner Up
|45,165
|34.07%
|Harmeet Singh Sandhu
|SAD
|Winner
|50,009
|42%
|4,621
|Dr.dharambir Agnihotri
|INC
|Runner Up
|45,388
|38%
|Harmeet Singh
|SAD
|Winner
|44,841
|49%
|16,534
|Manjit Singh
|INC
|Runner Up
|28,307
|31%
|Harmeet Singh Sandhu
|IND
|Winner
|30,560
|39%
|6,219
|Alwinderpal Singh
|SAD
|Runner Up
|24,341
|31%
|Prem Singh Lalpur
|SAD
|Winner
|45,121
|59%
|25,219
|Dalbagh Singh Daleke
|INC
|Runner Up
|19,902
|26%
|Dilbag Singh (uncontested)
|INC
|Winner
|0
|0%
|-27,199
|Prem Singh Lalpur
|SAD
|Winner
|27,199
|48%
|9,270
|Surinder Singh Shahi
|INC
|Runner Up
|17,929
|32%
|Prem Singh Lalpur
|SAD
|Winner
|30,053
|52%
|5,816
|Dilbag Singh Daleke
|INC(I)
|Runner Up
|24,237
|42%
|Manjinder Singh Behla
|IND
|Winner
|18,266
|36%
|1,069
|Prem Singh Lalpur
|SAD
|Runner Up
|17,197
|33%
2019 Lok Sabha Elections:
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Gill (dimpa) won from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 140573 votes by defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur from Shiromani Akali Dal.