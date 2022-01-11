New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is gearing up to fight the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab in the capacity of ‘Big Brother’ for the first time, is preparing to contest the elections on 80 of the total 117 seats in the state. The two BJP’s allies — Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)– will contest on the remaining 37 seats, according to news agency IANS.Also Read - Not High Command But People To Decide Punjab CM, Says Sidhu; Congress Constitutes Manifesto, Campaign Committees For Polls

Quoting a senior BJP leader involved in the election campaign in the state, IANS reported that seat-sharing in Punjab will be decided between the saffron party and its allies in the next two days. After that, BJP will discuss the names of candidates in the core group meeting in Chandigarh next week, following which, party national leadership will deliberate on the probable candidates’ list sent by the state unit. Also Read - Malvika Sood, Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Joins Punjab Congress Ahead of Assembly Elections 2022

On December 28, the alliance partners BJP, PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) had constituted a six-member committee to discuss the seat sharing formula and the joint manifesto. It is being said that seat sharing will be decided on the recommendations of this committee. Also Read - Punjab Election 2022 Dates: Full Schedule Announced For Upcoming Assembly Polls, Results. Check Here

As per the report, the seat sharing formula of the National Democratic Alliance has been prepared keeping in mind the victory prospects.

Meanwhile, BJP election co-incharge for Punjab, and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier today said that he “personally” feels that party’s alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the had cost the BJP heavily in the past. “It is my personal view that our alliance in the past had cost us heavily in many ways. Today with the people who are joining us, we will take Punjab on a fast path of development,” said Puri.

He said that earlier in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the BJP used to contest 22-23 seats and won three seats in last Assembly polls but now the party has left with just two MLA and five per cent vote share. He claimed that a new political situation is developing in Punjab and in this, with new alliance partners and people joining the party, the BJP will go up and up.

“When we were in alliance, the BJP never contested more than 22-23 seats and Alkalis were in dominant position. The BJP was not able to rise in the state. This time we formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and people are joining us. Now we are equal partners and it is a good opportunity for us to rise in Punjab. In the five corner contest, BJP will have a good show in Punjab,” he said as a few leaders from Punjab joined the BJP at the party headquarters here.

The single phase Punjab Assembly polls will be held on February 14 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With Inputs From IANS)