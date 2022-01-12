Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Kharar Returning Officer (RO) on Wednesday issued a notice to Aam Admi Party (AAP) for violation of Model Ccode of Conduct following a complaint regarding the door-to-door campaign under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kajriwal. The Returning Officer has sought the reply from AAP within 24 hours.Also Read - Should Ban on Elections Rallies be Extended Amid COVID Cases? Govt Says Will Coordinate With EC Soon

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal launched a door-to-door election campaign in Kharar assembly of Mohali district ahead of Punjab Assembly Election 2022.

In the notice, the returning officer made it clear that in case the AAP fails to submit its reply in writing within 24 hours, action will be taken as per the instructions of Election Commission of India (ECI).

Punjab | Kharar Returning Officer (RO) issues notice to Aam Admi Party (AAP) for violation of Model Ccode of Conduct following a complaint regarding the door-to-door today; seeks reply within 24 hours. — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

It must be noted that the AAP has fielded singer Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar assembly constituency in Mohali district as its candidate for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls.

Accompanied by the party candidate and Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal earlier in the day launched the door-to-door election campaign from Kharar assembly segment.

In the notice, the returning officer said that a meeting was held with all the political parties on January 9 about various restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of India(ECI), including complete ban on rallies and demonstrations and restrictions on door-to-door campaign by more than five persons.

In the meantime, unveiling his party’s “Punjab Model” ahead of assembly polls, Kejriwal on Wednesday promised justice in sacrilege cases, jobs to youth, corruption-free governance, and asserted that people want to bring his party to power to break the friendly “partnership” between the Badals and the Congress.

“The Punjab model will have a 10-point agenda which will include providing free power to people up to 300 units per billing cycle and controlling the drug menace,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister said that with the announcement of polls, people are happy that they have got an opportunity to bring a change.

“In 1966, Punjab became a separate state. Since then till today, for 25 years Congress ruled the state while for 19 years the Badal family ruled. Both ruled the state in a partnership of sorts. Whether the Badal party came to power or the Congress, they ran their governments in partnership. When their government used to come to power, they never used to take action against each other,” Kejriwal said at a press conference in Mohali.