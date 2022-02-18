Chandigarh: With just two days left for Punjab to go to polls, the intelligence agencies on Friday issued a security alert in the state after most-wanted terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is the founder of the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), issued a video, calling for ‘Rail-Punjab Bandh’ on February 19. In the purported video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has asked his followers to install ‘Kesri Khalistan’ flags at polling stations in Punjab and shout slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ on the day of the election.Also Read - Punjab Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto; Promises 1 Lakh Govt Jobs, 8 Free Gas Cylinders Per Year

Soon after taking note of the video, the intelligence officials said the alert was sounded across the state. The development comes at a time when the polling for Punjab’s 117-member assembly is set to take place in single-phase on February 20. Also Read - 'Manas Ki Jaat Sabhe Ek Pechan': Manish Tewari Likens Bhaiya Controversy to Black Issue In US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun the video termed the recent death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu as a “political murder”. Blaming the Central government for his death, he asked his followers to avenge the actor-turned-activist’s death. Also Read - UP Election Manifesto: Which Party is Offering What? Check Full List

Pannun said Deep Sidhu was a “true follower” of Jarnail Singh Bhrindanwale and always supported the demand for a separate Khalistan.

Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident on February 15 in Haryana’s Sonipat district, was among the accused in the January 26 Red Fort violence last year.

But the radicals and those who want to sell a different narrative like #GurpatwantSinghPannu, #SFJ a d those voicing for #Khalistan will float what they want to. They do not understand the reality in which they are living or situated. https://t.co/GBu9JYbxc8 — Gurdyal Singh (@Gurdyal22) February 18, 2022

To prevent any untoward incident, the intelligence agencies have been asked to remain alert and take all necessary measures in the state during polls.