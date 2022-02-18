Punjab Assembly Election 2022: With just two days left for the state to go to the polls, the Congress on Friday released its party manifesto for Punjab and promised to offer 1 lakh government jobs. The party also assured to give 8 free gas cylinders per year. Apart from this, Congress assured to provide Rs 1,100 per month to Punjab women.Also Read - 'Manas Ki Jaat Sabhe Ek Pechan': Manish Tewari Likens Bhaiya Controversy to Black Issue In US

Releasing the manifesto, state unit chief Navjot Sidhu said the Congress government will end mafia raj by creating corporations for liquor sale and sand mining. Also Read - UP Election Manifesto: Which Party is Offering What? Check Full List

Navjot Singh Sidhu further added that the party’s government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers. Notably, the Congress manifesto has come on the last day of the campaigning for the Assembly polls.

Saying that the party’s 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision, Sidhu said if the Congress returns to power, the first decision will be to give one lakh government jobs.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday promised to provide free education and health facilities to all if Congress voted to power again in Punjab. He said this while addressing a rally in Rupnagar.

Earlier this week also, he had promised a host of freebies in various sectors, including those in education and health. He had promised 1 lakh jobs for the people of Punjab if Congress returned to power. He had also promised housing for the poor in six months.

“We will provide benefits in education, health and housing. We will also offer tax rebates for small businessmen,” he had promised.

“Atta-dal (Flour-lentils) will only fill the stomach. But for the development of Punjab, education is very important. But it is very expensive to study in private institutions. Hence, we are educated because our parents worked very hard. So, we have decided to ensure that education will be free in government schools,” he was quoted as saying by India Today. He had also said a university will be set up in Chamkaur Sahib at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

As per the earlier announcement by the EC, Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.