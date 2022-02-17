Chandigarh: A day after courting controversy by asking people not to let the ‘bhaiyas’ of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday issued clarification, saying his statement had been being misconstrued. He further said that the migrant workers who came to Punjab till date, have toiled and taken it on path to development.Also Read - Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Gets Notice From EC For Threatening Voters From UP, Clarifies

“My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date have toiled and taken it on path to development. We’ve only love for them, nobody can change it,” Channi said in a statement. Also Read - 'Don't Let UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya Enter Punjab', CM Channi Courts Controversy Ahead of Polls | Watch

The clarification from Channi comes after political leaders, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, condemned him for his remark. Moreover, a complaint was lodged in a court in Muzaffarpur on Thursday against Channi for his alleged ‘insulting’ remark.’ Also Read - Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Today In View of Ravidas Jayanti | Details Here

The petition was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by social activist Tamanna Hashmi, who has claimed that the comment has “put in danger lives of Biharis living in Punjab.

The Congress leader had at a recent public meeting in poll-bound Punjab said “bhaiyas” (migrants) from UP and Bihar will not be allowed to “rule” his state. The utterance has evoked strong reactions from across the political spectrum.

In his plea, Hashmi has sought direction to the police for lodging an FIR against Channi under IPC sections 294, 294A, 504 and 511, which pertain to causing deliberate insult to feelings. The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing in due course.

In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

“Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the ‘Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye’, who have come here to rule, enter the state,” the incumbent chief minister of Punjab said.

His remark was met with criticism by the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed his Punjab counterpart’s comments “very shameful”.

“We strongly condemn the wrong comments made against any individual or any particular community,” he replied when asked during a press conference to comment on Channi’s remark.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya shared the video of Channi on Twitter and targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over this.

“Priyanka Vadra Ji calls herself a daughter of Uttar Pradesh when she visits the state and claps when people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are insulted in Punjab. This is her double character and face as well,” Surya said.