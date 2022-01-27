Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Latest Update: As both Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu are eyeing for the top post ahead of Punjab Assembly Election 2022, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the poll-bound state and said that the chief ministerial face would be decided by the party workers soon. However, Rahul admitted that “two people cannot lead (the state), only one can”.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll Projects BJP to Win 7 Seats in UP’s Bareilly And SP Just 2 Seats | Details Here

He said this during his one-day visit to the state, kicking off his party's campaign for the assembly elections scheduled on February 20.

"We will ask Congress workers to decide on the chief ministerial candidate," he told a gathering in Jalandhar.

While Rahul Gandhi was on his way to the venue, both Sidhu and Channi had expressed their opinion that the CM face should be announced by the party leader and both of them will support the party’s decision.

“Two people can’t lead, only one can. They told me that they would agree to whatever decision the party takes on who will be the CM face. If one leads, the other has promised to extend all the support. Both have the Congress’ thoughts in their heart,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by News 18.

Taking to Twitter later in the evening, Rahul Gandhi promised to announce the name of the party’s CM candidate soon.

चन्नी जी, सिद्धू जी, पंजाब की जनता और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता चाहते हैं कि हम CM उम्मीदवार का नाम घोषित करें। मेरा वादा है कि जल्द ही आप सभी की पसंद का एक नाम आपके सामने रखेंगे। पंजाब के बाक़ी सभी नेता और मैं मिलकर नई सरकार को मज़बूत करेंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 27, 2022

In his address to the gathering, PCC chief Sidhu threw subtle hints of staking claim to the top post by saying that he should not just be made an “exhibitory horse”. “But I will accept whatever decision is taken by Rahul Gandhi on every issue,” he said.

On the other hand, Channi also made his claim to the top chair clear. “If people have liked my work in the last three months, then they should get a chance to see what I can do for the next five years. Wherever I go, the people I meet appreciate the work I have done in 111 days,” he said.

According to updates, Rahul Gandhi, apart from Channi and Sidhu, had met other party leaders as well and he had been informed about the growing clamour in the party to announce the CM face.

In the meantime, the Congress has announced 109 candidates for the February 20 polls so far and names of candidates for eight seats are yet to be declared.