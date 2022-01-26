Punjab Assembly Election 2022: AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said if his party comes to power in Punjab, then the AAP will form a drug task force for a (drug) addiction-free Punjab which will have no political interference. He went on to say that his party will also give free hand to Punjab Police to deal with drug menaceAlso Read - UP Election 2022 Latest Update: Digital Campaigns On Full Swing, Know Important Dates For All Seven Poll Phases

"If we form govt, will give free hand to Punjab Police, will form a drug task force for a (drug) addiction-free Punjab which will have no political interference," Bhagwant Mann said.

Saying that Punjab is a border state, the AAP candidate said his party will guarantee its internal security. “Our internal security roadmap is ready. Congress is fighting within, they are not looking into it,” Mann added.

Last week, the AAP had declared that Bhagwant Mann will contest the Punjab Assembly elections from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district. The announcement was made by party’s senior leader Raghav Chadha in Mohali.

Mann was declared as the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls on January 18 by party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

It must be noted that 48-year-old Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

The Dhuri assembly seat, which is a part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, is presently represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Reacting to the announcement on his official Facebook page, Mann said he was happy that he would contest the elections from Dhuri.

However, Chadha claimed that all opinion polls and surveys suggest that the AAP is going to form the next government in Punjab.

People of Punjab want change, he said and alleged that the Congress and the Akalis looted the state in the last 50 years. People want to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance, he added.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20. The counting will take place on March 10.