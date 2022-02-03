Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said the chief ministerial candidate from Congress will be announced on February 6. “The CM candidate will be announced on February 6. I will be with RahuI Gandhi on that day,” Channi made the announcement in Sri Chamkaur Sahib.Also Read - Former Punjab Congress Chief Jakhar Backs Channi As CM Candidate; Says High Command's Decision To Be Accepted By All

It must be noted that the Congress has been under pressure to declare its chief ministerial candidate as its competitor Aam Aadmi Party has already announced the name of Bhagwant Singh Mann for the CM post. Also Read - India Witnessing Trailers Of Future Conflicts, But Country's Statecraft Wisdom Timeless, Pertinent: Army Chief Naravane

On the other side, there has been infighting in the ruling Congress with Navjot Singh Siddhu who is eyeing for top post after elections. Also Read - WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Tries His Hands in Clay Pot Making During Raipur Visit

After former chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the party, Sidhu hoped to occupy the top post. However, Channi was brought in by the high command for the coveted post.

In a recent interview, Channi had said that announcing chief ministerial candidate before election will help the party.

Notably, the Congress will declare its chief ministerial face for Punjab on a day when former party chief Rahul Gandhi will visit the poll-bound state.

Rahul Gandhi had announced during his last visit to Punjab on January 27 that the Congress will go into the Punjab Assembly election with a CM face and the decision on it will be taken soon after consulting party workers.

In this regard, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has already started consultations with party leaders and workers on the chief ministerial candidate.

In the meantime, the Congress is seeking responses from party leaders and workers through its Shakti app.

As per the announcement from the EC, Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20