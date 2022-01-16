Chandigarh: Manohar Singh, younger brother of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, was denied nomination by the Congress party for February 14 assembly polls. Following this, Manohar Singh on Sunday announced to contest the election as an Independent candidate from Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, where the Congress has retained its sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP.Also Read - Punjab Election 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi Urges EC To Defer Polls By Six Days

The development seems to be a result of the growing differences between Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. In fact, the Chief Minister was lobbying to get the party ticket for his brother, who had resigned in December last year as senior medical officer from the Civil Hospital in Kharar to contest the polls. His claim was denied apparently because of the party's 'one family, one ticket' rule.

Also, it is learnt that Sidhu was not in favour of allocating party's candidature to Channi's brother and held a rally in favour of the sitting legislator despite Manohar publicly claiming for the ticket.

Punjab | I was a contender for the Bassi Pathana seat, but the party(Congress) has denied the ticket. I will contest the election as an independent candidate, I did the same in 2007 and won the election: Dr Manohar Singh Bassi, brother of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/XuzQIXQolI — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

Adamant and upset over ticket denial, Manohar told the media that he met his brother (Channi) in the morning (Sunday) and told him that he would be contesting the polls as the public “desires that he should contest as an Independent”. My decision to contest is as per public aspirations, he said.

Political observers were quoted as telling news agency IANS that as the party high command tries to make peace between Channi and Sidhu ahead of the polls, the differences between the two leaders are growing and the denial of ticket to Channi’s kin will only widen it.

(With agency inputs)