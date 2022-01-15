Moga: Miffed over being denied ticket from Punjab’s Moga constituency, Congress’s sitting MLA from the seat, Harjot Kamal, on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) weeks ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Kamal was said to be unhappy after Congress gave the ticket to actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood from his seat.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Poll 2022: Congress Releases First List of 86 Candidates, Fields Sidhu From Amritsar East | Full List Here

Kamal, after joining BJP in Chandigarh today said, "I'm starting a new phase in life; I've worked for one party 21 years. I'm grateful to my supporters and colleagues from Moga, they are my family. SAD was winning in Moga for years, then Congress took it in 2017," according to Republicworld.

Malvika Sood had joined the Congress in Moga on Monday. After her induction, Kamal had said that he would fight the elections from the Moga seat even if Congress denies him a ticket. Following Sood's induction, many Congress councillors and sarpanches in the Moga constituency had resigned from the party to protest against the decision.

Earlier today, Congress on Saturday announced the first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly, according to which Malvika Sood will be contesting from Moga constituency.

Punjab will go to the polls in Single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.