Chandigarh: Weeks ahead of the Punjab Assembly Election 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the seat-sharing arrangement between its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the SAD (Sanyukt). Addressing media persons, BJP chief JP Nadda said the saffron party will lead the alliance and will contest on 65 seats of the total 117 seats. Meanwhile, Punjab Lok Congress has been given 37 seats and SAD-Sanyukt will contest election on 15 seats.

"Punjab needs special attention. Security is a very important issue in the state. This election is for stability and safety. Our motto is to bring back Punjab on track," said Nadda while taking about his party's focus during election canpaigning.

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted SIT to probe the 1984 riots and "today accused are in jails." "We will abolish 'Mafia Raj' in Punjab," he said.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh on Sunday had already announced the first list of 22 candidates for the upcoming polls. Out of 22 candidates, two candidates have been chosen from Majha, three from Doaba and 17 from Malwa region, Amarinder Singh said.The party has also ex-captain of Indian hockey team Ajit Pal Singh from Nakodar seat. Captain himself descided to enter the field from his home bastion Patiala Urban.

The BJP had als0 released its first list of 34 candidates for the Punjab assembly election on Friday. Announcing the list, BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh said that the list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women, and former IAS officer.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.