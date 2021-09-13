New Delhi: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced the first list of 64 candidates for Punjab assembly elections due early next year, reported news agency ANI. According to the list, SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest the upcoming polls to the State Legislative Assembly of Punjab from Jalalabad constituency.Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Akali Dal to Observe Sept. 17 as 'Black Day' to Mark 1 Year of Enactment of Farms Laws

The party has fielded Gurbachan Singh Babehali from Gurdaspur, Anil Joshi from Amritsar North, Dr Dalbir Singh Verka from Amritsar West, Gulzar Singh Ranike from Attari, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, and Chandan Grewal from Jalandhar Central. The Shiromani Akali Dal has tied up with Mayawati's BSP for upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

Check full list of 64 candidates announced by SAD here:

(With inputs from ANI)