New Delhi: After Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Zee News on Thursday will conduct an Opinion Poll to understand the electoral wave in Punjab. India's most trusted channel has teamed up with DesignBoxed (a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting pre-poll surveys) to ascertain the public opinion before the polls in Punjab, which are scheduled to be held in single-phase on February 20. While most of the Opinion Polls have given an edge to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab this time, it would be interesting to see what does Zee News' Janta Ka Mood predict on the big mini General Election of 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress had won 77 out of 117 total seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came in second, winning 20 seats and forming the official opposition in Punjab, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance had managed to get 18 seats.

Punjab Opinion Poll | Here are the LIVE Updates

Who’s leading the race in the poll bound state— Bharatiya Janata Party, Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party or the Congress? Zee News Opinion poll to reveal at 7 PM. Stay tuned to this place for latest updates.

Earlier elections in Punjab were scheduled for February 14, however, the poll panel rescheduled the Vidhan Sabha Chunav in the state to February 20 after parties urged it to slot it until after the festival of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which will be observed on February 16.

The current tenure of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 27, 2022. This will be the 16th Assembly of the Punjab legislature. The voting will be conducted to elect 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents' deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.