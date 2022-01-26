Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday named Bikram Singh Majithia to contest the Punjab Assembly election against State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Akali chief also announced that party’s patron Parkash Singh Badal will contest the polls from Lambi constituency.Also Read - Are You Suffering From Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)? All You Need to Know

The Election Commission of India (ECI), earlier this month, announced the dates for the assembly elections in Punjab. The voting for the 117-members assembly will be held one phase on February 20, 2022. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022, announced the chief election commissioner. Also Read - 'Cowards Can't Fight This Battle Of Ideology, Truth': Congress After RPN Singh's Exit

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab assembly polls:

Issue of notification: January 21 Also Read - Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: Congress Releases List Of 11 Candidates, Harish Rawat To Contest From Ramnagar

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.