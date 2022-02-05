Final Zee Opinion Poll For Punjab Live Updates: With just a few days left for Punjab to go to polls, Zee News on Saturday conducted an Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in the state. Zee News has teamed up with DesignBoxed (a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting pre-poll surveys) to know the public opinion before the polls in the state. Notably, Zee News has already conducted Opinion Polls on Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and Manipur earlier this month. Today, Zee News is conducting the final opinion poll in Punjab.Also Read - Will Give Jobs To 4 Lakh People If Voted To Power: Rahul Gandhi Makes 4 Promises In Haridwar

Punjab is divided majorly into three regions: Majha, Doaba, and Malwa. Of the regions—Malwa is the biggest with 69 Assembly seats in 12 districts, Majha has 25 Assembly seats in 4 districts, while Doaba has 23 assembly seats in 3 districts. Also Read - ‘Nobody Talking About 60 MLAs’: Sidhu Takes Veiled Dig At Rivals; Reminds Them ‘His’ Punjab Model

Earlier elections in Punjab were scheduled for February 14, however, the poll panel later rescheduled the Vidhan Sabha Chunav in the state to February 20 after parties urged it to slot it until after the festival of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which will be observed on February 16. Also Read - Pakistani Journalist Aroosa Alam's Exclusive Interview on Capt. Amarinder Singh. Read Here

Final Zee Opinion Poll For Punjab: Live Updates

Majha Region:

As per the Final Zee Opinion Poll, Congress as been projected to get 33% vote share from Majha region. On the other hand, the SAD is projected to get 27% vote share, AAP 26% vote share and BJP just 09% vote share. Sukhwinder Singh from Congress is likely to win from Pandala seat in this region.

The current tenure of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 27, 2022. This will be the 16th Assembly of the Punjab legislature.

The voting will be conducted to elect 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab assembly polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 14

Counting of votes: March 10

2017 Assembly Polls Scenario

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years. In a major highlight of the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest as it won 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

COVID protocols for Punjab Assembly Election 2022:

No physical election rallies, roadshows yatras allowed in 5 states till January 15 due to the COVID situation

Physical rallies during campaign, if allowed later, must follow Covid-19 guidelines

Political parties and candidates advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible

Polling time in all five states to be increased by one hour

No victory procession to be allowed post-results

All personnel on election duty will be doubly-vaccinated and also eligible for precautionary third dose to ensure Covid-safe polls

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 5, 2021, to January 16, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.