Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: As the AAP took massive lead and crossed the majority mark in Punjab, the celebrations began at the residence of AAP' CM candidate. As per the early trends from the Election Commission, the AAP crossed majority mark with 88 seats at 10:25 AM in the 117 Punjab Assembly for which majority mark in 59. As per the official trends for all 117 seats in Punjab, AAP is leading in 89 seats, Congress in 12 seats and BJP leading in 5 seats.

In the meantime, Bhagwant Mann's residence in Dhuri has been decorated with flowers and Jalebi preparation started ahead of the counting of votes.

"Had been saying from day 1 that AAP will form govt with absolute majority…Throne of people who ruled Punjab for decades is shaking. In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be BJP's principal challenger, AAP will be Congress' replacement," Raghav Chadha said.

Official trends for all 117 seats in Punjab – AAP leading in 89 seats, Congress in 12 seats and BJP leading in 5 seats pic.twitter.com/pA5Cfwg2rm — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

The early trends showed that AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is leading from Punjab’s Dhuri seat by a margin of 16,787 votes on Thursday. Notably, Mann is leading over his nearest rival Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Watch Viceo:

#WATCH | Celebrations at AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur as the party crosses the majority mark in Punjab. Mann leading from his seat Dhuri. #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nzoJ9QyoJ1 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

As it is clear that AAP is winning the Punjab polls, it will be the party’s maiden victory in the state. The counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab started at 8 AM across state on Thursday. Earlier, the exit polls had predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party’s victory varying across various surveys.