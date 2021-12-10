Chandigarh: Former Punjab Police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had headed the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases, is among the list of 30 candidates released by the Aam Aadmi Party today for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. This is the second list of candidates announced by the AAP. Earlier, the party had announced names of 10 candidates who are all sitting legislators.Also Read - 80-Year-Old Man Travels 230 Km on Moped to Pay Homage to His Comrades From 1971 Indo-Pak War

Singh has been given a ticket from the Amritsar North seat. He had taken voluntary retirement in April this year and later joined the AAP. Singh, who was the Inspector General of Police, had tendered his resignation after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had quashed the probe by the SIT into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident. Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 10 Analyst Posts on ppsc.gov.in by Dec 25

Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann will contest from Kharar seat, while Balkar Singh Sidhu will contest polls from Rampura Phul seat. Also Read - 2 States, One Story: Job seekers Baton-charged in Bengal; Contractual Workers Dragged in Punjab | Watch

Raman Bahl, who quit the Congress last month and joined the AAP, has been given a ticket from Gurdaspur seat while Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, son of former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, will contest from Qadian. Sewa Singh Sekhwan died in October.

Vibhuti Sharma has been given ticket from Pathankot, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar (SC), Sherry Kalsi from Batala, Balbir Singh Pannu from Fatehgarh Churian, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur (SC), Ravjot Singh from Sham Chaurasi (SC), Lalit Mohan from Nawan Shahr and Daljit Singh from Ludhiana East.

(Based on PTI inputs)