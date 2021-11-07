Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. Sharma said this while virtually attending the party national executive meeting being held in the national capital. Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls in 2022.Also Read - BJP National Executive Meet to Discuss 2022 Assembly Polls Strategy Underway

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. The Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are attending the party's national executive meeting. The discussion is expected to be on the election strategy in seven states that will vote next year.

(Based on ANI inputs)