New Delhi: The Congress party has released its third list of eight candidates for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. In a bid to play safe, it has decided to field Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from two constituency seats.Also Read - No Photos of Politicians, Only of BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh in Govt Offices if AAP Comes to Power in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

According to the list, Punjab CM Channi will be contesting from Bhadaur constituency as well. The party had earlier announced his candidature from Chamkaur Sahib seat. Also Read - Only Congress Can Defeat Itself: Sidhu On Factionalism In Party's Punjab Unit

The 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. Also Read - Patiala Urban: Captain Amarinder Singh vs Who? Punjab Awaits Tough Challenge

Congress’ third list of candidates for Punjab assembly polls here: