Punjab Assembly Election 2022: The Congress on Saturday released the first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab. In the candidate list, the ruling party in the state has fielded Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib, while State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will fight from Amritsar East.Also Read - Assembly Election 2022: Will Ban On Election Rallies, Public Meetings Continue? EC To Decide Today

As per the list, Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian and singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa. Moreover, actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood, who recently joined the Congress, will contest from Moga. Also Read - 2022 Punjab Election: Congress Finalises Candidates, CM Charanjit Channi May Contest From 2 Seats

Full list of candidates here: Also Read - 30 BSF Jawans On Poll Duty Test Covid Positive In Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, Kept In Isolation

This time, the Congress has fielded Punjab deputy CMs — Sukhjinder Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Om Prakash Soni from Amritsar Central.

According to the earlier announcement by the EC, the Punjab Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes and results will be out on March 10.