Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on Tuesday announced its two remaining candidates for next month's Punjab assembly polls. The SAD (Sanyukt), which is led by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress.

In the last list, the party fielded Gurpal Singh Goldy from the Raikot seat and Harshit Kumar Sheetal from the Payal assembly constituency. The party had earlier announced 13 candidates.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP will contest on 65 seats, the PLC on 37 seats and the SAD (Sanyukt) on 15 seats.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)