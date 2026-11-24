BJP and SAD reunite after 6 years; Amit Shah, Sukhbir Badal announce alliance for Punjab polls 2027

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are likely to announce an alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, six years after ending their 24-year-old partnership over the three farm laws. Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin and Sukhbir Singh Badal are expected to make the announcement at a press conference in Delhi.

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Punjab Assembly polls 2027: BJP, Akali Dal alliance back on cards? Amit Shah, Sukhbir Badal's presser in focus (AI generated)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced an alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on Tuesday, six years after the two parties parted ways over the controversial farm laws. Addressing a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement.

“It’s a matter of great happiness that NDA’s oldest ally Akali Dal is now back in the NDA,” Amit Shah said as he announced the alliance.Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction to the alliance, Shah said that the PM expressed happiness over the develpement and called the alliance a “symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood”.

Negotiations on seat-sharing between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls have been underway.

The BJP and SAD had shared power and contested several elections together before ending their long-standing partnership in September 2020.

#WATCH | Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin felicitates Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi ahead of announcing their alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. https://t.co/K10tGoBSst — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

Why did BJP and SAD end their alliance in 2020?

The BJP and SAD had been political allies for nearly 24 years before their partnership came to an end in September 2020.

The Akali Dal walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over its opposition to three farm laws introduced by the Centre. The laws had triggered widespread protests by farmers, particularly in Punjab and Haryana.

The decision also led to the resignation of SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet. She was serving as a minister with Cabinet rank in the Narendra Modi government at the time.

The Centre later repealed the three farm laws in November 2021 following a year-long farmers’ protest.

Amit Shah’s remarks fuelled speculation about BJP-SAD reunion

Talk of a possible alliance gained momentum after Amit Shah predicted that the NDA would form the next government in Punjab in 2027. Shah made the remark during a visit to Delhi last month and repeated it when he visited Chandigarh on November 1.

His statements triggered fresh speculation about the BJP joining hands with its former ally ahead of the Assembly elections.

On November 2, Sukhbir Singh Badal was asked about the possibility of a reunion. He avoided giving a direct answer and said, “You will come to know in a few days as to what will happen.”

He also said that the SAD was open to an alliance with any party other than the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), provided it accepted the Akali Dal’s ideology and policies.

What happened in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections?

The BJP and SAD contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections separately after ending their long-standing partnership.

The results were disappointing for both parties. The AAP registered a landslide victory, winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats and forming the government under Bhagwant Mann.

The Congress won 18 seats, while the SAD managed to secure only three seats. The BJP won two constituencies.

The poor performance highlighted the electoral challenges facing both former allies in the state.

What was the BJP-SAD seat-sharing formula before the split?

Under their earlier seat-sharing arrangement for Punjab Assembly elections, the SAD contested 94 of the 117 seats, while the BJP fielded candidates in the remaining 23 constituencies.

For Lok Sabha elections, the arrangement was reversed in terms of the number of seats contested by each party. The SAD contested 10 parliamentary seats, while the BJP contested the remaining three in Punjab.

However, the seat-sharing formula for the 2027 Assembly elections is expected to be an important part of the ongoing discussions.

Recent reports have indicated that the BJP is seeking a larger share of seats than it contested under the previous arrangement. The possibility of accommodating other Akali factions has also featured in reports about the negotiations. Neither party has officially confirmed the final seat-sharing formula.