Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the third list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. The party has already announced the name of 40 candidates ahead of the upcoming polls. With the addition of new candidates, AAP has announced names of candidates on 58 seats, out of 117 constituencies seats in Punjab.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Polls: Former CM Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP, Seat Sharing To Be Finalised

Aam Aadmi Party releases the third list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections 2022. pic.twitter.com/hGDP84wIly — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

The list features names of Sajjan Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi constituency, Principal Prem Kumar from Phillaur, Pandit Brahm Shankar Zimpa from Hoshiarpur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Jasrvinder Singh from Attari, Jagdeep Goldie Kamboj from Jalalabad, and Ashok ‘Pappi’ Prasar from Ludhiana Central. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Polls: Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa Joins BJP In Presence of Union Ministers

Apart from this, Sarwan Singh Dhun has been nominated as candidate from Khemkaran, Harjot Singh Bains from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dalbir Singh Tong from Baba Bakkala, Gurpreet Singh Banawali from Sardulgarh, Kulwant Singh Baazigar from Satrana, Harminder Singh Sandhu from Chhabbewal, Santosh Katariar from Balachaur, Bagha Amarinder Singh Sukhnand from Purana, Muster Jagsir Singh from Bhucho Mandi, Amolak Singh from Jaitu, Dr Balveer Singh from Patiala Rural have been given tickets.

Earlier today, while addressing people in Punjab’s Amritsar, AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal slammed his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over “internal disputes” and said that Punjab needs a strong and actionable government. Condemning the series of incidents in the state Kejriwal demanded strict punishment for those “deliberately disturbing peace” of Punjab.

Kejriwal said, “Channi government is a very weak government. They have internal disputes. Today, Punjab needs a strong and actionable government… First sacrilege and now this blast in Ludhiana, that too before polls are seemingly a conspiracy to disturb the peace. Some people are deliberately doing it. They should be strictly punished. I appeal to people of Punjab not to let such minds succeed,’ he said.

Further lashing out on the state government, the AAP convenor said, “The person who attempted to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib could have been sent by someone. It’s food for thought…Unless the state government is not honest, committed, such incidents will recur.” He also promised AAP will give a strong government in Punjab and punish masterminds behind such crimes.

Kejriwal had earlier promised free coaching to the students of the Scheduled Caste (SC), free medical services and Rs 1000 per month to SC women aged above 18 years if his party comes to power.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Former Punjab Police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had headed the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases, was among the list of 30 candidates released by AAP on December 10 for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. Earlier, the party had announced names of 10 candidates who are all sitting legislators in November.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)