New Delhi: What can be termed as a big boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. pic.twitter.com/56l3mzerwp — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

The BJP is in touch with many Jat Sikh leaders like Manjinder Sirsa in Punjab, according to its leaders. Sirsa's exit is seen as a major setback for the Akali Dal, which is trying to regain lost ground in Punjab, a state it ruled till 2017.