Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Friday, announced an alliance of his new party Punjab Lok Congress, with the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. The decision was announced after the meeting of former Chief Minister met Union minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat earlier today.

"After seven rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later," Shekhawat said announcing the alliance.

Captain Amarinder Singh formed his own outfit after he resigned from the Congress earlier this year, following a prolonged tussle with party's state unit President Navjot Singh Siddhu.

Speaking about his party’s alliance with BJP, Captain Amarinder Singh expressed confidence about winning the election and said, “We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101 per cent sure of winning this election.”

With the new alliance in place, the elections in the state next year are expected be three-cornered fight between the Akali Dal-BSP, Congress and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress.