Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, while addressing a public meeting in Punjab's Moga, promised that his government will deposit Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of every woman in Punjab if Aam Admi Party forms government in the state.

"If we form govt in Punjab in 2022, then we will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1000 per month. If a family has 3 female members then each will get Rs 1000. This'll be the world's biggest women empowerment program." AAP convenor Kejriwal said.

Taking a dig at the opposition for copying his announcements, Kejriwal said, "In Punjab, a fake Kejriwal is roaming. Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal."

According to the reports, Arvind Kejriwal, who is in his two-day visit to poll-bound Punjab, will attend a slew of public meeting. On Tuesday, Kejriwal will attend the party’s programme and address a press conference in Amritsar.

Last Election Tally

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.