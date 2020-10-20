Chandigarh: The Punjab Legislative Assembly led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday unanimously passed three bills and adopted a resolution against the Central government’s farm laws. Also Read - Battle Lines Drawn: Amarinder Moves Resolution in Punjab Assembly Against Centre's Farm Laws

The three bills, rejecting outright the Centre's 'anti-farmer' laws, and the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill that led to widespread protests by farmers in the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana, were passed with a voice vote amid the presence of the Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members.

The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislators in the assembly.

The bills provide for imprisonment of not less than three years and a fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy under a farming agreement below the MSP, exemption of farmers from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and prevention of hoarding and black-marketing of agricultural produce, among other things.

The Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the Central legislations and the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, seeking their immediate annulment along with a new Ordinance to protect the minimum support price (MSP) and ensure continuance of procurement by the government of India.

Captain Amarinder Singh informed the House that he had sought time from the President of India to raise Punjab’s concerns on the farm laws and seek his intervention to protect the farmers.

The CM later led all the MLAs to the Punjab Raj Bhavan to submit the resolution passed by the House to Governor VP Singh Badnore.

“The Bills have become an Act at the Parliament but Vidhan Sabha unanimously rejected those Acts. We have adopted a resolution and have come here together. We gave copies of the resolution to the Governor and requested him to approve it,” Amarinder Singh said after the special session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Thanking all the members for supporting the resolution, the Chief Minister said this would send a positive message to the farmers.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and other MLAs, arrive at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor VP Singh Badnore. The CM is submitting to the Governor, the resolution on the #FarmLaws passed in Vidhan Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/0CeiDwEqvm — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

He assured all support to the farmers and vowed not to let Punjab’s peaceful atmosphere be vitiated at any cost.

Amarinder Singh once again reiterated his appeal to the protesting farmers’ unions to allow movement of trains for the transportation of coal, urea and food grains, pointing out that the state had already lost Rs 40,000 crore in revenue due to the ‘rail roko’.

Industry and business was as much the responsibility of the state government as was agriculture, he said, adding that the farmers’ fight was against Delhi, not against Punjab.

He expressed hope that the farmers’ organisations will heed his appeal.

Earlier, responding to a suggestion from Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on the MSP guarantee by state, the Chief Minister asked the AAP leader if he had any idea about the financial implications of such a move.

In any case, where would the state sell the produce even if it purchased the same, he added, terming the suggestion as impractical.

Replying to questions raised by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on the future of the State Amendment Bills, Amarinder Singh said he had already made it clear that the Bills would have to go to the Governor who may or may not approve them.

Thereafter, they would also need to go to the President of India, who may also approve or reject them.

However, he asserted that as in the case of the Punjab Termination of Water Agreements Act, the state government will continue to fight the Central laws legally, for which a team of lawyers and experts was onboard.

The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020, were passed to protect the state’s farmers and agriculture by restoring various safeguards aimed at preventing damage apprehended by the farming community as a result of the Central legislations.

Besides ensuring MSP, with punishment in case of sale and purchase in violation of the same, the legislations provide for prevention of hoarding and black-marketing of food grains, the Chief Minister said.

The Code of Civil Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill of 2020 provides relief to farmers against attachment of land up to 2.5 acres, in line with the Congress government’s election promise.

The House was adjourned after passage of the Bills till Wednesday, when it will meet for other legislative business.

