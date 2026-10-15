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Punjab Bandh LIVE: Statewide shutdown over Parvinder Singh Jhota’s murder; schools shut, colleges closed in four districts

Farmer unions and various other organisations joined the bandh, blocking roads at several locations. The Patiala-Sirhind road was among the key stretches blocked by farmer unions, disrupting vehicular movement and causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: October 15, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Punjab Bandh LIVE: Statewide shutdown over Parvinder Singh Jhota's murder; schools shut, colleges closed in four districts
Punjab Bandh

New Delhi: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that stern punishment will be taken against those involved in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota after outrage over the daylight killing spilled into a second day and tensions remained high in Mansa town. Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, launched a scathing attack on the administration and called for a Punjab Bandh on October 15. The demand received support from opposition parties, farmer unions, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

According to the reports, a complete bandh was observed across Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kapurthala districts, with protesters blocking several national and state highways. Police have started detaining people the protesters to clear the national highway in Jalandhar. The Amritsar-New Delhi highway was blocked near Paragpur village in Jalandhar, while roads were also blockaded at several points in Hoshiarpur.

Read more: Punjab bandh today: Schools closed, exam postponed, highways, railway tracks to be hit as Morcha calls statewide protest

Punjab Bandh LIVE:

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 15, 2026 12:18 PM IST

    Punjab Bandh Live: Almost all the shops, showrooms, commercial outlets, private schools, colleges, offices of companies, offices of SGPC etc., are closed. Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh Bazaar, Lawrance Road and other busy commercial sites of the city are wearing nearly deserted views.

  • Oct 15, 2026 12:07 PM IST

    Punjab Bandh LIVE: Full shutdown is being observed in Amritsar and surrounding towns including Tarn Taran in response to Punjab bandh call given in protest against murder of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh Jhota.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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