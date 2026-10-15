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Punjab Bandh LIVE: Statewide shutdown over Parvinder Singh Jhota’s murder; schools shut, colleges closed in four districts

Farmer unions and various other organisations joined the bandh, blocking roads at several locations. The Patiala-Sirhind road was among the key stretches blocked by farmer unions, disrupting vehicular movement and causing inconvenience to the commuters.

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Punjab Bandh

New Delhi: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that stern punishment will be taken against those involved in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota after outrage over the daylight killing spilled into a second day and tensions remained high in Mansa town. Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, launched a scathing attack on the administration and called for a Punjab Bandh on October 15. The demand received support from opposition parties, farmer unions, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

According to the reports, a complete bandh was observed across Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kapurthala districts, with protesters blocking several national and state highways. Police have started detaining people the protesters to clear the national highway in Jalandhar. The Amritsar-New Delhi highway was blocked near Paragpur village in Jalandhar, while roads were also blockaded at several points in Hoshiarpur.

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