New Delhi: The Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government on Tuesday released an order under which it banned the storage, distribution, sale, usage, and manufacturing of the joined firecrackers across the state, as reported by news agency ANI. However, the government has permitted the use and sale of green crackers.

The state government under its order has also issued timing for bursting the green crackers on the occasion such as Diwali, Christmas, and New Year. Bursting of crackers will be allowed from 8:00-10:00 PM on Diwali, 11: 55 PM to 12:30 AM on Christmas, and from 11:55 PM to 12: 30 AM on New Year.

Manufacture, stock, distribution, sale & use of joined firecrackers banned in whole of Punjab. Only green crackers would be allowed for sale and use. On Diwali crackers bursting allowed from 8-10 pm, on Christmas from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am & on New Year from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am pic.twitter.com/Oo8gpQf18n — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

In the issued orders, no e-commerce websites including Flipkart, Amazon, and others shall accept any online orders and effect online sales within the state of Punjab. The Deputy Commissioners will take extensive public awareness campaigns, informing the public about the harmful effects of firecrackers.

Earlier, the government of Rajasthan revised its earlier order, and allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in the entire state, except the NCR area, as reported by news agency ANI. Bursting will be allowed from 8-10 PM on Diwali, Gurupurab, and other festivals, the state government said in its order. The Rajasthan government has banned the bursting of crackers on the ground of the harmful effects it has on the respiratory systems of those who have or suffering from the deadly coronavirus. Hence, keeping in mind the health of the people, the government had banned the sale of firecrackers.