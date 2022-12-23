Punjab To Set Up State-Level Control Room To Tackle Covid-19 Related Emergencies

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that his government will set up a state-level control room to tackle any exigency arising out of current Covid-19 situation.

While reviewing arrangements of the state government during a meeting in Chandigarh, the chief minister urged the people to wear appropriate masks at all public places, educational institutes, government and private offices, indoor and outdoor gatherings and malls. He said that Covid-19-appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, respiratory etiquettes and no spitting at public places must be strictly followed.

PUNJAB CM MADE THE FOLLOWING POINTS ON STATE’S COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS:

Mann asked the health department to ensure that anyone having symptoms of Covid-19 is tested and follows protocols.

He also asked all deputy commissioners to constantly review the arrangements in their districts concerned.

The chief minister also asked the officers to increase testing, especially of all hospitalised patients with influenza -like illness or severe acute respiratory infections.

He said whole genome sequencing of all patients who test positive for the virus must be ensured.

All hospitals, labs, and collection centres offering testing for Covid-19 must upload details on Punjab government’s COVA portal and share complete details with the district and state Covid-19 cells, he added.

Mann said those due for second and precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccine must take it at the earliest.

The chief minister was informed about collection of samples and conducting of 2,500 RT-PCR and RAT tests on daily basis. Mann said in the past three weeks, the average positive rate has remained 0.02%. There is sufficient availability of oxygen-supported beds, including pediatric ones. He added that 23 liquid medical oxygen storage tanks have been installed in the state and 87 pressure swing adsorption plants are working.