Punjab BJP Expels 4 Members For ‘Anti-Party Activities’

The Punjab BJP on Wednesday expelled four members for allegedly indulging in "anti-party activities".

New Delhi: The Punjab BJP on Wednesday expelled four members for allegedly indulging in “anti-party activities”. According to an official order issued by the Punjab wing of the saffron party, four members viz. Nimisha Mehta, Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh, and Gurpreet Singh– all belonging to Garhshankar Assembly Constituency in the state’s Hoshiarpur district, have been expelled.

“From perusal of evidence received, it has been found that the following persons from Garhshankar Assembly Constituency (Distt. Hoshiarpur) namely Smt. Nimisha Mehta, Sh. Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Sh. Kuldeep Singh & Sh. Gurpreet Singh are guilty of breach of discipline as per Article XXV of the Constitution of Bharatiya Janata Party and thus, as per the decision of State President in consultation with Disciplinary Committee, are hereby expelled from the Party & from responsibilities/assignments, if any, assigned to them, with immediate effect,” the order issued by the Punjab BJP General Secretary Jiwan Gupta stated.

This is a developing story. More details will be added later.

