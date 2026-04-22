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Punjab Blackout update: Months after Operation Sindoor, Blackout Mock Drill to be held in Punjab on THIS date; check details

Punjab Blackout update: Months after Operation Sindoor, Blackout Mock Drill to be held in Punjab on THIS date; check details

Blackout mock drill to be conducted in Ludhiana and Amritsar on April 24 at 8 PM, featuring air raid sirens and emergency response exercises.

Blackout File image (ANI)

Punjab Blackout update: In a significant national development, a blackout mock drill will be conducted in several areas of Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab at 8 PM on April 24. As a part of the drill, various mock exercise will be conducted, including an air raid warning signal, which will be disseminated through sirens featuring a high-low pitch for two minutes. Notably, the city witnessed similar blackouts during May last year after India conducted Operation Sindoor on the terror hideouts of Pakistan, killing more than a hundred terrorists. Here are all the details you need to know about the Punjab mock exercise announcement, under the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

When will Punjab see blackout?

During the exercise, a simulated blackout will be enforced in specific areas identified by the respective Deputy Commissioners-cum-Controllers, Civil Defence to test civil defence preparedness in the state. The state government appealed to the general public not to panic, emphasising that this is a routine procedural drill designed solely to evaluate and enhance the civil defence preparedness in the state.

In Ludhiana, the blackout mock drill will be conducted at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and in areas under the Aggar Nagar PSPCL division on Friday from 8 pm to 8.15 pm, a report by PTI news agency said.

Will Punjab blackout impact essential services?

As a part of the drill, the general public in these identified areas has been instructed to switch off all non-essential lighting during the blackout period. However, essential services shall remain fully functional throughout the drill.

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The exercise will conclude with an “All Clear” signal, characterised by a continuous high-pitch siren for two minutes, marking the formal termination of the drill, the report added.

What will be done during Punjab mock drill?

During this mock exercise, various critical emergency functions will be simulated to test field coordination, including fire response operations, search and rescue operations, first-aid and medical assistance, evacuation of injured persons, as well as traffic and crowd control measures.

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As a part of the plan, siren will sound at 7.55 pm, along with public announcements from religious places, to alert citizens. Immediately after the siren, the power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, will cut off the power supply.

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