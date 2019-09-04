New Delhi: At least 18 people have been killed and 10 injured after a blast rocked through a firecracker factory in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Wednesday.

Earlier 50 workers were reported to be trapped inside but as of now, no number has been confirmed. Over a dozen fire tenders have been pressed into action to douse the flames. According to reports, firecrackers were being manufactured for an upcoming wedding ceremony.

In addition to the fire tenders, an NDRF team has also reached the spot and is helping rescue workers from the factory.

Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 4, 2019

Rescue workers were on the job to retrieve the bodies from the badly-damaged building, an official told IANS over phone. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, he added.#Gurdaspur #Firecrackerfactory #Punjab Video: IANS ( Exclusive) pic.twitter.com/yR0PDsqBNq — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 4, 2019

Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol was quick to tweet, “Saddened to hear about the news of blast in Batala factory.NDRF teams and local administration has been rushed for the rescue operation.”