Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday presented the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly. This was the last Budget of the present Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the Punjab Assembly Election 2021, scheduled to be held early next year. With an outlay of Rs 1,68,015 crore, the Budget focused more on agriculture, health, education, and rural and urban infrastructure.

Key Points:

-The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government announced to raise old-age pension from Rs 750 per month to Rs 1,500 per month.

-The government also promised to waive Rs 1,186 crore of 1.13 lakh farmers and Rs 526 crore of landless farmers in the next phase, under the crop loan waiver scheme in 2021-22.

-Badal also announced an increase in the amount under the Shagun scheme from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000.

Notably, The budgetary proposals assume significance as they come in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre new farm laws.

On Friday, all Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs were suspended for the rest of the session due to uproar during the Chief Minister’s vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today also appealed to Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh to fulfill the remaining 15.4 per cent poll promises made to the people of Punjab in tomorrow’s budget presentation itself and take a well-deserved rest.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement that his government had fulfilled 84.6 per cent of the promises made in the party’s election manifesto, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said fulfilling the remaining 15.4 per cent promises should be child’s play now.