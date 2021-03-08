Punjab Budget Today: Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly on Monday. This will be the last Budget of the present Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the Punjab Assembly Election 2021, scheduled to be held early next year. Focussing on agriculture, health, education and rural and urban infrastructure, the budget proposed hikes in the range of 9-36 per cent in the allocation of funds for these sectors. Also Read - 'You're Obliged to Pay us,' Opposition Hits Out at Nirmala Sitharaman Over Delay in GST Compensation

The budgetary proposals assume significance as they come in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre new farm laws. Also Read - Manpreet Singh Badal Says Not Against AFSPA But Won't Allow Misuse

On Friday, all Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs were suspended for the rest of the session due to uproar during the Chief Minister’s vote of thanks. Also Read - No new tax in Punjab budget, focus on agriculture, health, education

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today also appealed to Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh to fulfill the remaining 15.4 per cent poll promises made to the people of Punjab in tomorrow’s budget presentation itself and take a well-deserved rest.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement that his government had fulfilled 84.6 per cent of the promises made in the party’s election manifesto, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said fulfilling the remaining 15.4 per cent promises should be child’s play now.