Punjab Budget 2026: Women to get Rs 1000–1500 per month under Mann government’s new scheme

Punjab Budget 2026: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said every promise made to the people has been fulfilled.

Punjab Budget 2026: The Aam Adami Party (AAP) in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday presented its fifth and final budget of Rs 2,60,437 crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly. The budget was presented before the next assembly elections. The state government announced a new women-centric scheme under which women of the state will get Rs 1,000 per month. Women who fall under the Scheduled Caste bracket will be given Rs 1,500 monthly. This was the first time in the history of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that the Budget was presented on a Sunday. The major focus of the budget was women’s empowerment and the welfare of farmers. Presenting the Budget, State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that every promise made to the people has been fulfilled.

Punjab’s Economy Showcased Steady Resilience, Structural Stability

Cheema stated that the state’s economy has showcased steady resilience and structural stability in 2025. He said for the financial year 2026-27, gross state domestic product (GSDP) is expected to touch Rs 9,80,635 crore with a projected growth rate of 10 percent.

According to the state Finance Minister, the effective revenue deficit is expected to be 2.06 percent of GSDP. He said the fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.08 percent of GSDP.

Rs 1000 To Rs 1500 Monthly For Punjab Women

The Punjab FM said that Cheema said that the current budget is focused on women. In the current budget, which coincides with International Women’s Day, the Punjab government said it is going to implement the largest women’s empowerment initiatives in the country.

Inspired by Mann’s vision, the government launched the “Chief Minister Mawan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana.”

Under the scheme, the Punjab government will transfer Rs 1,000 per month to the beneficiary’s bank account. Those belonging to the SC community are eligible to receive Rs 1,500 per month.

Major Allocation Announced For The Education Sector

Giving the state education sector a new boost, the state government proposed an allocation of Rs 19,279 crore in the Budget. The sector has got straight 7 percent increase over the 25-26 Budget Estimate. The Punjab government stated in the assembly that the state is currently ranked first in India in classroom education results. Under the Sikhiya Kranti 2.0 scheme, The Mann government is planning to spend Rs 3,500 crore to upgrade the education system of the state, enhancing school facilities.

Rs 6,879 Crore For The Expansion Of Health Sector

Cheema proposed an allocation of Rs 6,879 crore for the health sector. He said that the state government’s major focus is on expanding healthcare access across the state. The key highlight was Rs 2,000 crore allocation for the “Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.” Under the scheme, cashless medical treatment will be provided to people. The cover will be up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is expected to benefit nearly 65 lakh families.

