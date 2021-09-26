Chandigarh: Seven new faces are likely to be inducted in the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab cabinet while five ministers who were part of the Amarinder Singh-led government are expected to be dropped. With the list of ministers for the new cabinet finalised, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan here around 12:30 pm along with his deputies.Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle: Who is In, Who is Out | Full List of Probable Ministers Likely to Take Oath Tomorrow

After meeting the governor, Channi told reporters the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers will take place at 4:30 pm on Sunday. Punjab's cabinet already has two deputy chief ministers and another 15 slots are likely to be filled tomorrow. His meeting with the governor came barely hours after he returned from Delhi having held a final round of discussion with the party high command on the cabinet formation.

LIVE UPDATES

4.30 PM: I had resigned in protest against three black laws of the Modi Govt and made it clear that I will not be joining the State Cabinet: Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh

#WATCH | Punjab: Congress MLAs along with their family members reach Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh for the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers pic.twitter.com/SQtSSyl9Ai — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

4.20 PM: Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kuljit Nagra and Rana Gurjit Singh are likely to be included in the cabinet, according to the sources.