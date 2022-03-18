Chandigarh: A total of 10 ministers will take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Punjab on Saturday, March 19 at a ceremony to induct new ministers at 11 am in Chandigarh, reported news agency ANI. AAP MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, and Dr Vijay Singla are confirmed to take oath as ministers tomorrow.Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Expansion Ceremony to Induct New Ministers Tomorrow

Also, AAP MLA from Kot Kapura Assembly constituency Kultar Singh Sandhwan is likely to be the Speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly, the news agency added quoting sources. Also Read - Video: BSF Troops Groove To 'Balam Pichkari' During Holi Celebrations In Punjab's Amritsar

Here’s the list of 10 Punjab ministers reported to take oath tomorrow:

Harpal Singh Cheema Dr Baljit Kaur Harbhajan Singh ETO Dr Vijay Singla Gurmir Singh Meet Haier Harjot Singh Bains Lal Chand Kataruchak Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Laljit Singh Bhullar Bram Shankar (Zimpa)

Let us remind our readers that AAP leader and the party’s face for recently held Punjab assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16. AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals. Also Read - Punjab Govt To Launch Anti-Corruption Helpline; CM Mann Says Complaints To Be Received On His Personal Number

(Based on ANI inputs)