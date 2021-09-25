Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan with the list of ministers for the new cabinet that was finalised after discussion with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party high command. It was CM’s third visit to Delhi in the past few days. Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Channi informed that the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers will take place at 4:30 pm on Sunday.Also Read - Amarinder Calls Sidhu 'Dangerous Man', Says Will Fight Toe And Nail To Stop Him From Becoming Party's Face

If reports are to be believed, seven new faces are likely to be inducted in the Channi-led Punjab cabinet while five ministers who were part of the Amarinder Singh-led government are expected to be dropped. A total of 18 MLAs can be included in the cabinet, including Chief Minister Channi and two his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni. Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Harish Rawat, Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken were also present in the meeting, where a consensus on the names for the Channi-led cabinet was reached.

Here’s the list of probable ministers likely to be inducted in the Channi-led Cabinet

Pargat Singh

Raj Kumar Verka

Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Sangat Singh Gilzian

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring,

Kuljit Nagra

Rana Gurjit Singh

List of ministers likely to be retained from the Amarinder Singh government

Vijay Inder Singla

Manpreet Singh Badal

Brahm Mohindra

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

Arunu Chaudhary

Razia Sultana

Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

However, five legislators who were ministers in the Amarinder Singh-led cabinet are likely to be dropped this time, said reports.