Chandigarh: Hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), state minister Razia Sultana has now resigned from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet. In her resignation letter, she says that her decision to resign as a cabinet minister is "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu".

"Across the state, I will continue to work for the party as a worker in the best interest of Punjab," the letter read.

Razia Sultana, who took as a Cabinet Minister of Punjab two days ago, resigns "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu", who stepped down as Punjab Congress president earlier today She says, "Sidhu Sahab is a man of principles. He is fighting for Punjab and Punjabiyat." pic.twitter.com/XyL1fY4Ysq — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Also Read - School Reopening News: Punjab Allows Schools to Resume Normal Classes For All From August 2

Not only Razia Sultana, Gulzar Inder Chahal too tendered his resigned as Treasurer of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). Chahal who was appointed as the Treasurer of PPCC on September 21, submitted his resignation to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“I hereby resign as the Treasurer of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” stated Chahal in his resignation letter.

While Sidhu in his letter stated, “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,” Sidhu said in his letter after resigning.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.

Sidhu’s resignation comes just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.

The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated in August, the party’s central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister.

