Chandigarh: Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday. The cabinet will have a mixture of MLAs from various professions including two agriculturists, three advocates, two doctors, a social worker, an engineer and a businessman. According to a reports, The MLAs who have been chosen as cabinet ministers also represent different regions in Punjab. Of the ten, five belong to Malwa, four are from Majha and one is from Doaba region.Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Expansion: CM Bhagwant Mann Announces 10 Ministers to Take Oath Today. List Here

Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker, and Harjot Singh are the 10 AAP MLAs who will be sworn in as ministers today. After filling up ten cabinet berths, the remaining seven vacancies are likely to be filled in the second cabinet expansion. Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Expansion Ceremony to Induct New Ministers Tomorrow

AAP leaders Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet

Swearing-in ceremony underway at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh

Will work for development of women, health sector: Baljit Kaur

Dr Baljit Kaur, who will take the oath as a minister in Punjab, said, “I thank people of Punjab and party high command. It is AAP’s good mindset that they’ve included a woman in cabinet. I’ll carry out all my duties honestly. As a woman and doctor, I’ll work for development of women and health sector. Also Read - BREAKING: Harbhajan Singh to be AAP's Punjab Candidate For Rajya Sabha Polls, Say Reports

Punjab's Cabinet expansion ceremony to be held shortly in Chandigarh. Children of CM Bhagwant Mann – daughter Seerat Kaur Mann and son Dilshan Mann – are also attending the event. pic.twitter.com/fOl9UdFTxW — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

No berths to those who toppled giants

While inducting eight first-time MLAs in the Punjab cabinet, the Aam Aadmi Party ignored all giant-killers and most of second-timers, except two. Except former leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, all the remaining ministers have made their debut in the new state cabinet.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab’s newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Punjab CM to launch anti-corruption helpline on March 23

A day after being sworn in as Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on Shaheed Diwas on March 23.

The newly elected chief minister said that people will be able to lodge complaints against corruption via WhatsApp. “99 per cent of people are honest, because of 1 per cent the system breaks down,” said Mann.

Mann had also taken to Twitter to post, “On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will launch the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. A strict action will be taken against the corrupt. Corruption will no longer work in Punjab.”

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.