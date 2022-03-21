Chandigarh: The Punjab government allocated portfolios to the state ministers on Monday, two days after 10 ministers were inducted into the state cabinet. Newly elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has retained the home portfolio, while Harpal Singh Cheema was appointed the finance minister of Punjab and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been made the education minister of Punjab.Also Read - In First Cabinet Meet, Punjab Passes Proposal To Provide 25,000 Govt Jobs, Says Bhagwant Mann

Dr Vijay Singla, a dental surgeon, was assigned the health portfolio Dr Baljit Kaur, an eye surgeon by profession and the lone woman in the cabinet, has been given the department of Social Security and Development of Women & Children.

Here’s the list of other ministers and portfolios allocated to them in Punjab Cabinet 2022: