New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accepted the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the State Minister. He has forwarded the same to the state Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore for formal acceptance.

Sidhu sent his resignation letter to the Punjab Chief Minister on July 15, after he claimed having sent it to the Congress president on June 10. He made public his resignation on Sunday (July 14). His resignation letter reached the Chief Minister’s residence while Amarinder Singh was absent. Besides, a spokesperson mentioned that the letter did not explain the reasons for Sidhu’s resignation.

The Congress minister was allotted the power portfolio as part of the cabinet reshuffle post the Lok Sabha elections. On June 6, Sidhu was stripped off of the portfolios of local government and Tourism and Culture Ministry by Amarinder Singh after the party won eight out of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab state during the elections.

The cricketer-turned-political Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned in the wake of his continued run-ins with Singh, who had changed his portfolio from local government to power. He had on Monday tweeted, “Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence (sic)”.

Reacting to the resignation, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha had said, “Rather appalled to learn of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from the Punjab Cabinet & Ministry! He has been a supremely talented and popular sportsman/politician. Above all, a wonderful human being and man in demand, who is also a dear friend.”

Meanwhile, Punjab has been witnessing unprecedented peak demand for power in view of the erratic monsoon, leading to a shortfall in rains in some areas. Thus, after holding a meeting with Punjab MPs in the central hall of Parliament on Tuesday, Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Met the Congress MPs from Punjab in the Parliament today. Happy to see they are consistently raising issues of importance that concern Punjab and Punjabis.”

(With Agency inputs)