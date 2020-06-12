New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday approved the new guidelines of the state government, imposing a stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays to keep the coronavirus count in check. Also Read - Coronavirus: These Are Top 10 Indian Cities Carrying COVID Burden | Check List

As per the state government's bulletin, inter-district movement will be barred on weekends and public holidays, except for e-pass holders. All citizens, barring medical staff and essential service providers, will be required to download the e-pass from the state government's COVA app.

Further, only shops dealing with essential commodities and services, like groceries and medicines, will be allowed to operate on all days of the week. Such shops shall remain open on all days till 7 pm, the bulletin read.

The guidelines also permitted restaurants (for takeaway/home delivery only) and liquor shops to remain open till 8 PM on all days, including Saturdays and Sundays.

The decision was taken after several reports of people flouting social distancing norms and crowding public places, risking the lives of other people.

“On average, 500-800 vehicles are coming to Punjab from the national capital every day. A decision on stricter curbs on those coming from Delhi will be taken after a review by the experts,” read a statement issued on Thursday from Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s office.